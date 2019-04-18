President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he will not hesitate to remove officials from Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ( MWSS) due to the water shortage experienced the eastern parts of Metro Manila last month.

"There are millions of Filipinos waiting outside, brighter than you, more smart but they are not known because they are not politicians. I will not hesitate to replace you all," Duterte said in his campaign rally speech in Tuguegarai City, Cagayan.

He reiterated his threat of firing "corrupt" officials before scolding the MWSS again for failing to prepare for the El Nino phenomenon.

"It comes with regularity. El Nino is seasonal. How many years have you been there and you do not prepare for it?" Duterte said.

Duterte said the MWSS and the private concessionaire Manila Water derailed Filipinos' lives due to a water shortage that lasted for almost a week.

He said if he didn't threaten the MWSS, the water supply will persist.

"See? Why do you have to cause problems for the people when there are things that you can do at once... I mean, you derail everything in life. They cannot drink," Duterte said.

"I don't have patience. Either you can hack it or not. If you don’t, I’m sorry," he added.

Duterte earlier said he will fire more corrupt officials before he leaves for Beijing to attend the second Belt and Road Forum. Ella Dionisio/DMS