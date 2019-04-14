A Liberian was arrested in Makati City in an entrapment operation by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Friday night.

In his report, Police Lt. Col. Dionisio Bonoy, officer-in charge of the CIDG's Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit, said arrested was Junior Kwiagaye alias Clayton Eaton Stafford.

Bonoy said the 41-year-old suspect is a native of Monrovia, Liberia, West Africa who is staying in Makati City.

He said the suspect was apprehended within the vicinity of Glorietta 4 ground floor beside a Rolex store around 9:30 pm while receiving dusted money worth P1.5 million from a complainant.

Bonoy said the Liberian was arrested for an online “love scam” and brought to the CIDG-AFCCU office. Robina Asido/DMS