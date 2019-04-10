For the third time since he assumed office in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte skipped on Tuesday the commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), usually observed at the historic Mt. Samat in Pilar, Bataan.

Duterte instead decided to observe the Day of Valor in Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Headquarters in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu, according to the schedule, which the Palace released to the media on Tuesday morning.

In a prepared message, Duterte expressed hope Filipinos would all be inspired to remain steadfast like the forefathers and their allies "in upholding our sovereignty and in protecting the rights and freedoms that our people enjoy today."

He said the country remembers the heroism of the brave Filipino and American soldiers who stood side by side in the mountains and jungles of Bataan in defense of its liberty and democracy.

"We also remember the countless civilians who aided our forces so they could offer a valiant defense against the overwhelming force of the enemy. We may not be able to memorialize all of them, but we will forever remember and honor their epic struggle and unshakeable fortitude," he said.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo urged the Filipinos to make the Araw ng Kagitingan an inspiration to unite for the betterment of the country and the people.

He added that the occasion may help in setting aside the differences, "to throw to the dustbin partisan politics that only disrupts and destroys our march to progress, and to hold our hands in love and compassion and raise our voice in unison as we pray to the Almighty that we be showered as a people with blessings and peace in our hearts that we may achieve equanimity and spirituality that has become elusive."

He said the Palace pays tribute to the heroism of those fallen soldiers, as well as honoring the surviving members of the Bataan Death March.

He said these Filipino fighters demonstrated the highest form of love of country when they offered their lives in the liberation of the Philippines during World War II.

Panelo noted thousands perished from physical abuse, exhaustion, disease and starvation during this dark chapter of the Philippine history so that the future generations might live to enjoy the blessings of peace and freedom.

"Heroism, however, is no longer confined to valor in combat or physical courage," said Panelo.

This as he cited the modern day heroes, such as teachers whose devotion to their noble profession shape the future of the nation; police officers who lose their lives in the war against illegal drugs; government workers who work overtime and refuse to engage in bribery or corruption; or Filipino scientists who conduct the first scientific research at the Philippine Rise.

He said the modern-day Filipino hero could be anyone who serves as an inspiration by going above and beyond their call of duty and whose positive influence is worthy of emulation in making a difference in the society.

"Let today’s Araw ng Kagitingan serve as a motivation to all as our nation thrives to continue to win the battle against drugs, crime, corruption, poverty and terrorism," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS