President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Thursday he would declare the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and a "revolutionary war" if pushed to the wall.

Duterte made the threat amid opposition Senator Franklin Drilon's statement that the government could not just simply cancelled existing and binding contracts, which the administration deemed as onerous.

"I have enough problems with criminality, drugs, rebellion and all but if you pushed me to the wall, I will declare a suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and I will arrest all of you," he said in a speech at the 31st Annual Convention of the Prosecutor’s League of the Philippines in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

He said if other people would make his work more difficult, "I will declare a revolutionary war until the end of my term."

"Come what may hell or otherwise. I'm willing to be hanged. I'm willing to die. I won't be like them, just being complacent, be careful of legality, what?" he said.

Duterte said he ordered the review of all the government contracts after he found out that the government had to pay multi-billion pesos to Maynilad Water Services Inc. following a decision of the arbitration court in Singapore.

"And here comes Drilon saying that 'be careful'. Be careful of what? Be careful of what? We both became part of the Department of Justice. Why should I be very careful in reviewing contracts that are not for the interest of the people? And the onerous and burden provisions there that the people have to honor. So? You think that I will allow it just because we cannot impair the obligation of our contracts?" he said.

"Son of a bitch! How dare you say that to me Mr. Drilon. That's yours. There's a contract signed, the Republic, this Republic of the Philippines cannot hinder or hinder, cannot...interrupt in the matter of the rates?" Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS