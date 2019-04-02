Manila Water released on Monday the partial list of validated "severely affected" 44 barangays by the water shortage crisis last month.

It said in a statement Monday the following barangays are eligible to receive a full bill waiver for their March consumption:

Addition Hills in Mandaluyong

Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong

Plainview in Mandaluyong

Highway Hills in Mandaluyong

Hulo in Mandaluyong

Kapitolyo in Pasig

Bagong Ilog in Pasig

Oranbo in Pasig

Upper Bicutan in Taguig

Mambog in Binangonan

But Manila Water said that only portions in several barangay are counted for the full waiver "because some areas within the barangay had water supply coming from other reservoirs and may have had better water availability experience."

The consumers from those areas will stilll get a waiver for the first 10- cubic meters of their March consumption, which will be deducted in their April bill.

Around 152,000 households will receive a full waiver of their March consumption to be reflected in the bill they will get this month.

Manila Water said the waiver cannot be applied to any previous unpaid amount of their consumers. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS