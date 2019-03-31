The two top officials of the land greeted showbiz personality Vice Ganda on his birthday on Saturday.

The celebrity, who celebrated his 43rd birthday in his daily program, was shocked after the faces of President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo popped in the screen to give a video greeting.

“Vice Ganda, you are celebrating your birthday today. A Vice whose beauty is a matchless (Ang vice na walang kasing ganda) who has made so many millions of our Filipino brothers and sisters happy on a regular basis just watching your program,” Duterte said.

“I wish you will succeed for so many years and that, I pray to god that you live for a thousand years. Vice, thank you for helping the people, and me and I said you will last for a long time,” he said.

For her part, Robredo hope for more strength and good health for the comedian.

“From one vice to another, happy birthday Vice. I hope who will have more strength and I pray for you to have good health so that you can make our people happier for a long time,” said Robredo.

Vice Ganda thanked Duterte and Robredo for taking time to greet him.

“I love you Mr. President, Ms. Vice President. Thank you very much. Long live for the two of you, thank you. I’m so happy right now,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS