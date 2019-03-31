The start of campaign by candidates at the local level for the May midterm election on Friday is “generally peaceful”, according to the spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun Saturday, Police Colonel Bernard Banac said the situation remains generally peaceful and orderly.

“Except for some minor or isolated incidents, we are positive that we can maintain this all throughout the election period through the cooperation of all candidates, supporters and the public,” Banac said.

He said PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel have been deployed to their respective areas of security concern.

“And we are ready to respond to any incident, crisis or emergency that may arise in the run up to the May 13 elections,” he said.

There were no untoward incidents in Metro Manila as local candidates officially started their campaign rallies.

“Peaceful, with no untoward incident reported,” National Capital Police Region Office Major General Guillermo Eleazar said.

The Commission on Elections said campaign period will be more festive and noisier as candidates have 45 days left before Election Day. Ella Dionisio/DMS