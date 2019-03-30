Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said the PNP filed charges against 12,000 rogue cops since the start of the Duterte administration.

In a radio interview, Albayalde said out of the 12,000, around 3,000 were dismissed; around 5,000 were suspended; around 1,000 were demoted and the rest faced forfeiture of salary and other penalties.

“Most of them were (involved) in extortion,” he said.

During his speech last Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte asked the PNP ewhy some rogue cops are still not in jail.

He named Police Colonel Leonardo Suan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenzo Bacia, Police Lieutenant Lito Pirote, Police Lieutenant Conrado Caragdag, Police Executive Master Sergeant Alejandro Gerardo Liwanag, former PDEA Deputy Director General for Administration Isamael Fajardo and former Police Colonel Eduardo Acierto who are involved in kidnapping incidents.

According to Albayalde, some of the mentioned policemen are retired.

Though they are in the list of so-called “ninja cops”, their case are pending investigation.

“Some are retired. Suan is about to retire. He come from Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) if I’m not mistaken although he worked for a long time in PDEG (Police Drug Enforcement Group).

Investigation is pending for all of them until now,” he said.

“Because we did not see their actual involvement, this is pure information against them that’s why we have to investigate and validate the information against them,” Albayalde added.

Albayalde said he has yet to check these cases before he talked to the president.

“I think I will verify further. I just heard the specific (names) now, I just have to check on where is the investigation going because they are in the list and some of them I’m sure are already not in service,” said Albayalde. Ella Dionisio/DMS