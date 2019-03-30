Members of the Victoria Municipal Police Station in Northern Samar will receive recognition from the Philippine National Police (PNP) for their bravery in fighting members of the New People’s Army who attacked their station last Thursday.

In an ambush interview, Police General Oscar Albayalde said the 15 police officers will be commended on April 1.

“They will be commended and given the necessary awards on Monday in Camp Crame, some of them we promised meritorious promotion,” the PNP head said.

“Wounded personnel will received medals. It will depend on the awards committee of what will be given to them. These are all interim because there will be promotion,” he added.

Albayade said the action taken by the personnel of Victoria MPS showed they are always ready to defend their station.

“This is a good example that our policemen are aware and has instinct to fight. They know what the threat is and they know where to go in case of harassments. That is why we would like to commend them,” he said.

Victoria police killed three communist rebels and captured one after around 50 rebels attacked their station early Thursday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS