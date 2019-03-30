BAGUIO CITY -- A policeman was killed in a surprise attack by around 20 alleged New People's Army ( NPA) members in sitio Malabagan, Bangnen, in Bauko, Mt. Province at 9:45 Friday morning.

Magno Udiao, spokesman of the Mt. Province-based Leonardo Pacsi Command said their men “engaged” a unit of the Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) for about 15 minutes.

Patrolman Wilfredo Padawil, a native of Sagada, Mt. Province, was killed in the attack, confirmed Police Major Mark Pespes, head of the Cordillera police’s Regional Mobile Force Battalion-15 (RMFB-15).

Policemen also believed some NPA rebels were wounded “based on blood tracking in the area”.

Udiao said, the RPSB as a unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) “is specifically intended for counterinsurgency,” citing “through combat operations, its troops work alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).”

The attack is believed to be part of the NPA's celebration of its 50th anniversary Friday. DMS