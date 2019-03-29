A barangay kagawad died in an alleged encounter with police officers in Manila Thursday morning which resulted in the seizure of around P2.3 million worth of shabu.

In a police report, around 9:40 am authorities implemented a search warrant against Ronny Labongray Jr. in his residence at No. 1002 Gerardo St. Zone 55, Brgy 561 Sampaloc.

The operation resulted in an armed encounter between the operatives and the suspect.

Labongray was brought to Ospital Ng Sampaloc but was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the same time, three alleged drug suspects were arrested after they wete caught in pot session in the place.

A total of more or less 350 grams of shabu were seized with street value of P 2,380,000.

Major General Guillermo Eleazar, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, said Labongray is in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency narcopoliticians list and his cohorts are members of a criminal gang engaged in drug trafficking activities in Manila and Quezon City.

He was arrested last 2017 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Act but was released in 2018 after his case was dismissed.

Eleazar said they are connected to Manila Police District rogue cops PO2 Jolly Aliangan who is detained at Manila City Jail and PO2 Joel Padre Juan who died during a shooting incident at Sampaloc, Manila last 2018. Ella Dionisio/DMS