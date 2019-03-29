Two Royal Thailand Navy vessels will arrive in the country on Friday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Royal Thailand Navy ships will be in the country for a four-day goodwill visit.

“The visiting vessels will include Her Thailand Majesty Ship Naresuan (FFG-421) and Bangpakong (FFG-456),” he said.

Zata said the ships were expected to arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 7 am Friday.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Royal Thailand Navy vessels after a customary meeting procedure by BRP Ramon Alcaraz,” he added.

Zata said it is the first visit of the Royal Thailand Navy to the country this year. Robina Asido/DMS