1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

3月29日のまにら新聞から

Two Royal Thailand Navy vessels arriving Friday

［ 113 words｜2019.3.29｜英字 ］

Two Royal Thailand Navy vessels will arrive in the country on Friday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Royal Thailand Navy ships will be in the country for a four-day goodwill visit.

“The visiting vessels will include Her Thailand Majesty Ship Naresuan (FFG-421) and Bangpakong (FFG-456),” he said.

Zata said the ships were expected to arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 7 am Friday.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Royal Thailand Navy vessels after a customary meeting procedure by BRP Ramon Alcaraz,” he added.

Zata said it is the first visit of the Royal Thailand Navy to the country this year. Robina Asido/DMS