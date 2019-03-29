Two Royal Thailand Navy vessels arriving Friday
Two Royal Thailand Navy vessels will arrive in the country on Friday.
Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Royal Thailand Navy ships will be in the country for a four-day goodwill visit.
“The visiting vessels will include Her Thailand Majesty Ship Naresuan (FFG-421) and Bangpakong (FFG-456),” he said.
Zata said the ships were expected to arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 7 am Friday.
“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Royal Thailand Navy vessels after a customary meeting procedure by BRP Ramon Alcaraz,” he added.
Zata said it is the first visit of the Royal Thailand Navy to the country this year. Robina Asido/DMS