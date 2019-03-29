Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said there are four congressmen included in the 20 politicians they are validating for allegedly involvement in illegal drugs.

In a radio interview Thursday, Aquino said they are validating around 20 or 25 politicians who were not disclosed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte last week revealed the 46 politicians included in their narcolist but Aquino said there are four lawmakers left.

“Hopefully we can still release it but I doubt if we can do it before the election,” he said.

On Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said they are re-validating around 20 more local officials who could be involved in illegal drugs.

“So well see maybe after the election will release the names,” he said.

“Validation is long process, you cannot rush it. Just that initial 46 names, it took 14 months for the validation of these names,” he said.

The Department of Interior and Local Government filed administrative charges against the 46 local politicians involved. Ella Dionisio/DMS