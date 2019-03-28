Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde said they are still investigating whether the killing of SP02 Solomon Cugay is related to illegal drugs.

“Accordingly he’s in the PRRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) list before but then again the motive behind his death is not yet clear. It's still being investigated, we don’t know if it’s drug related or not,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde said according to Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region director, Cugay is already cleared and adjudicated.

“During the time he is adjudicate and for two years basically we have not seen any illegal activity so he was actually adjudicated,” he said.

On Tuesday, Cugay was shot dead while onboard his motorcycle by unidentified suspects along EDSA corner Connecticut, Greenhills in San Juan City.

Eleazar said Cugay was assigned at Regional Learning Doctrine Development Division/R8 of NCRPO. He entered the service on December 2003.

He added there is no bounty against Cugay and they are investigating if it’s true there are bounty hunters in their organization.

“Well, we are looking into it on how true is that information is because that is a bit dangerous. That's why we are always saying that we have an internal cleansing, disciplinary mechanisms (that) are all in place because they might abuse our war on drugs”, said Albayalde.

“They might take advantage here if they take the law into their own hands, that’s difficult. We don’t want to have policemen who were bounty hunters. When you say bounty hunters you are being paid for it that’s why operation in gathering evidence continuous. That's is the very reason why we have the CITF (Counter Intelligence Task Force),” he added.

The chief PNP was wondering why they are no patrol car when it was just few meters away from the national headquarters.

“I just wonder why there are no patrol (car) there. There is always a patrol in the area before you enter Annapolis. There is a patrol car from San Juan. I don't know if that patrol car was there or not,” said Albayalde. Ella Dionisio/DMS