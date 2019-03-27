Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said President Duterte’s “trust and confidence” with his economic adviser, Michael Yang, will remain unless there will be a proof of his involvement in illegal drugs.

“Unless you can show proof that he is involved, the trust and confidence remains,” Panelo said in a press briefing at Malacanang.

On Monday, dismissed cop Eduardo Acierto revealed giving intelligence report about the involvement of Michael Yang who is Duterte’s economic adviser and a certain Allan Lim to illegal drugs.

Acierto said the executive department and the Philippine National Police ( PNP) ignored his information.

Panelo questioned Acierto on revealing the information now when he was invited to a Senate probe for his alleged involvement on the P6.4 billion worth of shabu found in magnetic lifters confiscated at the Bureau of Customs.

“He’s accusation is I think expressed earlier on. In fact, he did not attend a House probe. That is why the PNP chief said, if that is true the report you are saying, why did you not do something about it?” he said.

“I already said yesterday that if indeed what he is saying is true, he should have filed it when he was still connected with PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency),” he added.

Panelo said Acierto’s motive is to “get back” at someone after he was linked to be involved in illegal drugs.

“Obviously the motive since he was accused of involvement in drugs, he wants to get back. That’s why he’s pointing fingers at whoever,” he said.

Panelo said one of the basis Yang is not involved in illegal activities is him being close to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua.

“President will not be saying anything without any basis. Also common sense will tell us that according to the president, ambassador Zhao slept in the house of Michael Yang and we all know that Chinese government is against illegal drugs,” he said.

“And the ambassador will never associate himself with anyone involved in drugs,” Panelo added.

Though he is not sure whether Duterte is a close friend of Yang, what he knows is they are both based from Davao City where the president came from.

If proven that his involvement in illegal drugs is true, Panelo said they will file charges against him and be treated just like how the president treats those who are involved in the same activity.

“He will go to the ends of the earth to put them behind bars. If they resist out of the law, the police officers whose lives are in danger can use violence, lethal violence,” he said.

For now, Panelo said they are waiting for validation of any allegation of involvement. Ella Dionisio/DMS