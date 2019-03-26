The Japanese government donated 22 new emergency vehicles to the Bureau of Fire Protection in a turnover ceremony held at their headquarters in Quezon City Monday.

Present in the ceremony were Japanese ambassador to the Philippine Koji Haneda, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Bureau of Fire Prevention Director Leonard Bañago who distributed the 14 ambulances, 6 pumpers, and two rescue trucks to select far-flung municipalities and cities in Luzon.

Recipients of the emergency vehicles were Sta Maria, Pangasinan; Bauang, La Union; Lasam, Cagayan; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan Valley; Solano, Nueva Viscaya; San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Olongapo City, Zambales; Sta Maria, Bulacan; Lubao, Pampanga; San Fernando City, Pampanga; Odiongan, Romblon; Imus City, Cavite; Calamba City, Laguna; Goa, Camarines Sur; Ligao City, Albay; Baguio City, Benguet; Sta Marcela, Apayao; Maoyoyao, Ifugao; Lamut, Ifugao; and Kiangan, Ifugao.

Bañago said this is an important milestone in their organization, as having equipment is the key to quality fire service.

“With these donations, the Bureau of Fire Protection will be able to fully execute its functions,” he said.

“The Bureau of Fire Protection is truly grateful with the people of Japan for your generosity. Rest assured, that your good deed will benefit the people because all of these will be use for the public service,” said Bañago.

For his part, Haneda said the government of Japan aims to extend every assistance they possibly can to help the Philippine in strengthening its institutional capabilities and become better equipped.

He said due to the incident of super typhoon Yolanda in 2013, Japan saw an opportunity to bridge the existing gap in enhancing the capability of first line responders of the BFP in Visayas and further want to extend it in Luzon and Mindanao.

“It is my hope that the 22 vehicles to be turnover today will aid in the operation of LGUs here in Luzon. A region we all know records the highest emergency situations including fire incidents each year,” he said.

“Knowing that the BFP has a great deal of responsibility as an agency that places a high premium on saving lives and properties. I hope these emergency vehicles will not only sound as steady channel of support for BFP personnel on the ground but a concrete reminded that the BFP is a close allied of Japan,” Haneda added.