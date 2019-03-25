An alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a 30-minute clash with soldiers in Iloilo on Sunday.

1Lt. Hazel Joy Durotan, civil military operation officer of the 61st Infantry Battalion, said troops were conducting pursuit operation when they encountered at least 20 NPA members in the vicinity of Sitio Burak, Brgy Alimodias, Miagao around 4 am.

“This (encounter) is a result of the intensified pursuit operations being done by our troops following the series of fire fight in previous weeks,” she said.

“The operation became successful because of the support and coordination of our people who provided us the information (on the location of the rebels),”she added.

Durotan said the clash also resulted in the recovery of a high-powered firearm and other war materials.

She said other recovered items include one M-16 rifle with ammunition, landmines, documents, personal belongings and flags of the rebel group. Robina Asido/DMS