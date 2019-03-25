Former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay confirmed on Saturday his executive assistant, Monaliza Bernardo, who was shot by a riding in tandem last Thursday night, passed away.

In his Facebook post, Binay said Bernardo, 44, died at the Makati Medical Center on Friday night.

“Last night our friend Monette Bernardo was died. Monette succumbed last night to the gunshot wound she suffered when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant last Thursday,” he said in his post on Saturday morning.

“No words can describe this tragic loss. Monette was a kind, generous, and compassionate soul whose friendship I treasured and valued deeply,” Binay said.

“My family and I mourn her passing, and extend our love and prayers to her loved ones during this heartbreaking time,” he noted.

Binay also assures to give justice for the death of Bernardo.

Bernardo was rushed to Makati Medical Center last Thursday night after she sustained a gunshot wound in her right hand that went through her stomach as unidentified men shot her outside her house at Brgy Olympia. Robina Asido/DMS