A cruise ship was stranded in rough seas off Norway, but the company which runs the vessel and the Norwegian Rescue Center told the Philippine Embassy in Oslo that the 163 Filipino crew members were safe.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the cruise ship Viking Sky got stranded on Saturday. The cruise ship sent a distress signal.

''The Philippine Embassy in Oslo, which is in touch with Viking Cruises and the Norwegian Rescue Center, reported that the ship’s 163 Filipino crew members are all safe and are helping evacuate passengers,'' the DFA said.

There are no Filipino passengers on board the cruise liner, the DFA added,

Philippine Embassy Charg? 'd Affaires Mariel Algabre said she was told passengers have praised efficiency and helpfulness of the ship’s Filipino crew in the evacuation.

In a report from Viking Sky, it said 479 passengers have been airlifted from the vessel. '' Arrangements have been made to fly them home, with the first passengers leaving today,'' said Viking Sky.

Twenty persons have been reported injured but they are ''receiving care at the relevant medical centres'', added Viking Sky. The ship is travelling to Molde, accompanied by two offshore supply ships and one tug assist vessel. DMS