Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called war threat of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Musuari a bluff.

“My guess? He’s bluffing,” Lorenzana said in a Viber message on Sunday when asked if he thought Misuari is serious in his threat.

It can be recalled that last week President Rodrigo Duterte said Misuari threatened to go to war if federalism would not be realized.

Lorenzana expressed his belief the MNLF “are still capable of creating trouble” but he noted the group can no longer go to war.

“They are still capable of creating trouble like what they did in the Zamboanga City siege. But war? Not anymore,” he said.

“He (Misuari) no longer has the manpower as most of his men have gravitated to the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). Misuari’s threat is just sound bites in an attempt to make himself be noticed, but he is missing a great chance to be really relevant,” he noted.

“He (Misuari) should accept the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), work within it and lend his leadership, stature and expertise to make it succeed,” he added.

Amid Misuari’s threat, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures the public the military is always prepared to fight for the security of the people and the state.

“The core competency of your armed forces is war fighting that is why whenever one threatens the government, threaten the Filipinos like that we are always prepared to do the job for you, war fighting, we are ready for that,” Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs office, said.

Detoyato said Misuari should identify his enemy.

“The question is who is his (Misuari) enemy, (is it) the armed forces?, those (who live) from Basilan, or from Jolo?, those who voted for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) he should clarify that for him to be able to become relevant, otherwise he is just making himself noticed and … he might be missing a very good chance to really work for peace with the BARMM,” he said.

“Maybe he (Misuari) have to consider his pronouncements for him to become relevant for peace, not relevant for war,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS