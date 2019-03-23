The former executive assistant of ex- Makati Mayor Junjun Binay was wounded in a shooting incident Thursday night.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District (SPD) said the victim was Monaliza Bernardo, 44, a resident of 1021 Makiling St., Olympia Village, Brgy Olympia, Makati City.

Tecson said the victim sustained a gunshot wound on her right hand that went through her stomach. She was rushed to the Makati Medical Center.

She said Bernardo had arrived from work and alighted from a Toyota Fortuner while entering the gate, when she was shot by suspects who came from behind on board a blue Honda Wave motorcycle around 8:13 pm.

Tecson said the suspects reportedly fled towards South Ave. and turned left to Barasoain St. in Brgy Olympia.

Tecson said during the investigation the government authorities recovered one empty shell of caliber 45 from the crime scene.

Tecson said prior to the incident a witness saw the suspects “at about 8 pm standing in front of an apartment located at South Interior corner South Avenue, Brgy Olympia.”

“Both witnesses are neighbors of the victim. According to the witnesses, the driver of the motorcycle is wearing blue shirt and denim pants, medium built, wearing black helmet while the backrider is wearing yellow polo shirt, between 5’8 to 5’9 in height and wearing black helmet,” she said.

“As of now, investigators of Makati police station is conducting follow up investigation” she added. Robina Asido/DMS