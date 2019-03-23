Government troops killed two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) and recover war materials during three clashes in Eastern Mindanao.

Lt Col. Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) spokesman, said the first encounter was along Upper Sangay, Brgy Anomar, Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte on Thursday morning.

“The incident resulted to the death of one CNTG (CPP-NPA Terrorist Group) member, the capture of one M-16 rifle, recovery of three International Humanitarian Law banned anti-personnel landmine, landmine paraphernalia, and other CNTG belongings,” he said.

Balagtey said the slain rebel was brought to Nilo Funeral Homes, in Brgy Luna, Surigao City for proper disposition and identification.

He said another encounter occurred in the outskirts of Sitio Bulak, Brgy Lower Olave, Buenavista, Agusan Del Norte between patrolling troops and undetermined number of rebels in the afternoon of the same day.

Balagtey said no casualty was recorded, while another fire fight was also monitored along the periphery of Barangay Tambobong, Baguio District, Davao City on Friday.

He said soldiers were validating reported presence of the rebels within the community when the encounter happened.

“The five-minute firefight resulted in the death of one CNTG member and the capture of one M16 rifle and one cal. 45 pistol,” said Balagtey.

Balagtey said "Lt. General Felimon Santos Jr., Commander Eastern Mindanao Command reiterated his directive to sustain the operations against the terrorist and prevent them from conducting atrocities that will hamper the socio-cultural and economic endeavor in the communities." Robina Asido/DMS