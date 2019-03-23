Two South Korean nationals were found dead in Makati City Friday morning.

In a report, Makati City police identified the victims as Sang Ji Kim, 38, and Sang Jun Kim, 35. Police said the two stayed at room 300 of I'm Hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Makati Avenue corner Kalayaan.

According to the police, about 5:45 am responding officers patrolling along Makati Avenue corner Kalayaan heard a "loud thudding sound." Upon checking the source of the sound, the two bodies were discovered.

Authorities are investigating if there was foul play. Cristina Eloisa Baclig./DMS