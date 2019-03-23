Angat Dam's water level continued to decline as the weather bureau officially declared the start of dry season.

Data from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that as of Friday morning Angat's water level is at 196.70 meters. It is 15.30 meters less from its normal water level of 212 meters.

Meanwhile, the La Mesa Dam remains at a critical level of 68.52 meters. The weather bureau noted there was no decline in the water level since Thursday morning. La Mesa is 11.53 meters below its normal level of 80.15 meters.

Pagasa's hydro meteorology department told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview La Mesa Dam maintained its level for 14 hours, possibly because of a change in water supply collection system of Manila Water.

However, Pagasa hydrologist Sheila Schneider stressed that La Mesa's current level is "very low". It is below the critical level of 69 meters.

Pagasa reminds the public to optimize water usage as they formally declare the dry season has begun. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS