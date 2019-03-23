President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Friday more than 200 graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) not to be deceived by power nor fame.

Duterte was the guest speaker during the 40th commencement exercises of the 201 members of the "Sansiklab" Class of 2019 held at Camp General Mariano M. Casta?eda in Silang, Cavite.

"Excel in your chosen pursuits, lend your abilities to all our communities, and stand by your principles at all costs. Never be deceived by power nor by fame. What is important is that your honor, for it is your badge towards genuine success," he said.

Duterte also asked the graduates to support and contribute to his government's fight against illegal drugs, terrorism and corruption.

"Now, more than ever, the Philippines needs optimistic and brave men and women like you who have the qualities to be effective and efficient public servant," he said.

With the rigid training the graduates underwent at PNPA, he expressed belief they are ready to face all challenges as they heed the call of duty.

Duterte assured that his administration would continue to support the modernization program of the Philippine National Police ( PNP), the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology ( BJMP).

One hundred thirty-eight of the graduates will join the PNP; 41, BFP; and 22, BJMP.

Vice President Leni Robredo was also present in the graduation rites. Celerina Monte/DMS