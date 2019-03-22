President Rodrigo Duterte said he will decide by April 15 who will be responsible over the water shortage that happened in some parts of Metro Manila last week.

In an ambush interview Thursday, Duterte said he will not make a pre-judgement as he is waiting for a consolidated report.

“I will not make a pre-judgement. I asked them, everybody concerned to submit a report by April 10 and I will decide before April 15 on what happened,” he said.

“Who was responsible for it? Was there negligence or was there really something which is beyond the competence of the MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage) could control,” he added.

Last Wednesday night, he met with officials from MWSS and the two water concessionaires where he told them to "shape up or ship out".

MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco said they will do everything to solve the problem. He assured the president they will fix the problem within 150 days.

The East Zone of Metro Manila, which is under Manila Water, was heavily affected by the shortage

Manila Water apologized and asked for understanding as they are still fixing the problem. Ella Dionisio/DMS