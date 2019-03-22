Malacanang on Thursday said the termination of the five-man government peace panel tasked to negotiate with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front ( CPP-NPA-NDF) will favor the communist group as localized panels will be created.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing said localized peace panels will benefit the group of CPP founder Jose Maria Sison.

After President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the government negotiating panel headed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Sison said the NDF had anticipated it because Duterte terminated peace negotiations last November 23, 2017. Sison said Duterte has no interest in the peace negotiations.

“He read it wrongly. That’s why he will be... There will be creation of many localized panels. It will favor them,” said Panelo.

Panelo said, according to Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez Jr., the panel will have members from the sectoral representatives, local government units and the military.

Asked if when the panel will start, Panelo said he does not have the information.

Duterte terminated peace talks due to leftist rebels' acts of violence and hostilities.

Shortly after the termination of the peace talks, Duterte also declared the CPP and NPA as terrorist organizations. Ella Dionisio/DMS