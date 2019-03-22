President Rodrigo Duterte officially announced on Thursday the ''permanent termination'' of the peace negotiation between the communist group and the government panel.

"I am officially announcing the permanent termination of our talks between the government panel and the Communist Party of the Phillippines," Duterte said in his speech during the 122nd founding anniversary of the Philippine Army.

"I would like to announce that I am no longer entertaining any interventions or maybe persuasions in this democratic state of the Republic of the Philippines," he noted.

"My sense is that maybe you can talk to the next President of this Republic one day," he added.

As he spoke before the military and defense officials, Duterte said he wanted to end threat groups and illegal drug trade in the country within his remaining term.

"I do not know who'd be the next president. I'd like to see somebody in the horizon. Until now, I'm still searching and I say we are not sure on what tomorrow is since we already have this. Let's finish it," he said.

"I'd like to finish this war, both Abu Sayyaf and communist and drug problem in about three years," he added.

"God willing, we'll be able, just maybe not completely eradicate but reduce the activity or the illegal trade and fighting to the barest minimum....," he added. Robina Asido/DMS