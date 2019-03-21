The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they will make the necessary adjustments in their security measures after the Commission on Elections ( Comelec) on Tuesday declared the entire Mindanao as under “Category Red Election Hotspot”.

“The PNP will abide by the declaration of the Comelec on election hotspots and make the necessary adjustments in our intensified security preparations,” PNP spokesperson Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac said in a statement Wednesday.

Banac said they will continue to perform their mandate to ensure peace and order in the run-up to the May 13 polls.

In a statement, Comelec said also placed under “Category Red Election Hotspot” were the province of Abra as well as Jones, Isabela; and Lope de Vega, Northern Samar.

“The Category Red classification may warrant the motu proprio declaration of Comelec Control over the affected area,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

He added the Comelec en banc may direct augmentation of personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) if it is needed in the mentioned areas.

Jimenez said the decision considered the occurrence of suspected election-related incidents over the previous two elections and cited the presence of serious armed threat and rebel groups.

Earlier, Comelec placed the town of Daraga, Albay and Cotabato City under its control. Ella Dionisio/DMS