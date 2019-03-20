Tropical Depression ''Chedeng'' weakened into a low pressure area after making landfall Tuesday morning in Malita, Davao Occidental.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), by 7 am ''Chedeng'' turned into a low pressure area and was last located in the vicinity of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

It is still expected to bring scattered moderate to heavy rains over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, North Cotabato, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao City, said Pagasa.

The rest of Mindanao and areas in central Visayas and Leyte provinces will experience light to moderate rains.

Residents of affected areas, especially those at risk of floods or landslides, are advised by the disaster risk reduction and management offices to take appropriate actions.

Small seacraft are not advised to travel over the eastern seaboard of Visayas and the eastern and southern seaboards of Mindanao. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS