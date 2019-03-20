The Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court, is final at least under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there is no way the government would reconsider its decision after the Philippine withdrawal from the treaty took effect on March 17.

"Not during the watch of this President...even other powerful countries share the same sentiment that ICC has weaponized human rights in the fight against drugs. It has been politically persecuting heads of states," he said.

Assembly of States Parties president O-Gon Kwon of the Republic of Korea has expressed hope the Philippines' departure from the Rome Statute would only be temporary and that it would rejoin the Rome Statute family in the future.

Duterte has said Manila's membership to ICC was void ab initio due to failure to publish the treaty in the Official Gazette or any newspaper of general circulation.

Durterte is facing at least two complaints before the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity due to his administration's bloody war on illegal drugs.

Panelo said international organizations, such as the ICC and the international group of lawyers, seemed to be conspiring "wittingly and unwittingly" against Duterte based on baseless reports against his administration.

"What I know is that international organizations appear to have conspired against this President. They opt to believe what they have been receiving from this source - the Philippines - false stories about the situation of this country," he said.

"Those who speak against this President and this government relative to human rights, relative to drug-related killings. They are chorusing the same line," Panelo added.

He said Duterte's foreign critics got information from Duterte's detractors.

"When this people issue a statements and our newspapers print it, that’s their basis and they believe that hook line and sinker. So unconsciously they appear to be in conspiracy," he added.

Various international groups have raised concern over the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines due to Duterte's war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS