まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,690
$100=P5,240

3月19日のまにら新聞から

5-year-old survives as explosion rocks home in Batangas

［ 151 words｜2019.3.19｜英字 ］

A five-year-old child survived an explosion where two people died in Batangas Monday morning.

In a police report, the Batangas Provincial Police Office identified the victim as Jorel Salazar who is being treated.

Authorities said the fatalities were Joy Sorima and Jerwin Salazar, believed to be parents of Jorel.

Police an explosion was heard around 11 am in one of the houses in Madison Garden Subdivision, Brgy. San Roque.

Initial investigation revealed the bungalow-type house with a concrete fence was owned by the two fatalities.

According to police, the site was surrounded by uninhabited houses and vacant lots. Remains of unidentified persons were scattered at the area.

A three-storey uninhabited building beside the house also incurred heavy damage.

Recovered by authorities were around a thousand exploded improvised blasting caps and several rolls of timed fuse used for quarrying, mining, and for illegal fishing.

Investigation over the incident is going on. Ella Dionisio/DMS