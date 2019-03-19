A five-year-old child survived an explosion where two people died in Batangas Monday morning.

In a police report, the Batangas Provincial Police Office identified the victim as Jorel Salazar who is being treated.

Authorities said the fatalities were Joy Sorima and Jerwin Salazar, believed to be parents of Jorel.

Police an explosion was heard around 11 am in one of the houses in Madison Garden Subdivision, Brgy. San Roque.

Initial investigation revealed the bungalow-type house with a concrete fence was owned by the two fatalities.

According to police, the site was surrounded by uninhabited houses and vacant lots. Remains of unidentified persons were scattered at the area.

A three-storey uninhabited building beside the house also incurred heavy damage.

Recovered by authorities were around a thousand exploded improvised blasting caps and several rolls of timed fuse used for quarrying, mining, and for illegal fishing.

Investigation over the incident is going on. Ella Dionisio/DMS