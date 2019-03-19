Former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence '' Bong'' Go jumped to third from last month's tie for sixth to 12th in Pulse Asia's February senatorial preference survey on Monday.

With 53 percent from Pulse Asia's sample size of 1 800, Go is behind only the leader, Senator Grace Poe with 67.5 percent and Senator Cynthia Villar's 61 percent.

'' I thank the increasing number of our countrymen who trust in my capability to serve them truthfully and sincerely,'' said Go in a statement.

At fourth is Senator Sonny Angara with 52.2 percent, former Senator Lito Lapid's 49 percent and Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano, sixth, with 47 percent.

Seventh is former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa with 44.6 percent. Dela Rosa was in 15th place in the January survey. Eighth is Senator Nancy Binay with 40.5. Former Senator Mar Roxas is ninth with 39.8 percent.

Tenth is former Senator Bong Revilla with 36.8 percent followed by Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, with 36 percent and Senator Koko Pimentel, 12th, with 35.6 percent.

On 13th slot was former Senator Jinggoy Estrada with 33.9 percent and 14th former Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino with 32.1 percent. Below Tolentino were two re-electionist senators; Bam Aquino with 30.4 percent and JV Ejercito, 27.6 percent. DMS