A Japanese national was arrested for alleged estafa after he did not pay his meal in Pasay City Saturday evening.

Police report from CCP Complex Police Community Precinct said certain Akira, 55 years old, refused to pay the food he ordered at Kaishu Japanese Restaurant located inside Networld Hotel along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

In a phone interview, a police officer who requested anonymity said the suspect refused to give his identification card and the name they used just came from one of the restaurant’s waiters.

“We are not sure if he is always eating there (at the restaurant) but one of the waiters knew him as Akira,” he said.

Akira was arrested by the establishment’s security officers and was immediately brought to the police station.

Authorities said the suspect ordered a total of P2,915.02 food and beverages and tried to leave the restaurant without paying. When reminded by the cashier, he refused to pay, prompting the cashier to call for security assistance.

The suspect underwent inquest proceedings and he is now detained at Pasay City Police Station. Ella Dionisio/DMS