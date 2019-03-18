Politicians have been receiving more "extortion letters" from the communist rebel group as the campaign period for the local elections draws nearer, authorities said.

Lt. Col. Sisenando A. Magbalot Jr., Commanding Officer of the 6th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in a statement on Saturday said this was based on the reports that they have been receiving.

“Politicians and local candidates started to report that they received extortion letters from the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army last month,” said Magbalot.

Western Visayas Police Regional Director Senior Superintendent John Bulalacao said they already received three reports of this incident.

“We expect this especially this campaign season, but I am requesting those who have received (extortion letters) to tell us and we will do necessary actions in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Bulalacao.

The AFP said they are expecting more of these reports in the coming days.

According to authorities, communist rebels use election period in earning money from politicians and candidates by demanding permit to campaign fees for those who want to enter a communist-influenced area.

But CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison has denied that the rebels collect permit to campaign from candidates. But he admitted that some politicians were offering donations.

Campaign period for local elections would start on March 29 until May 11. Ella Dionisio/DMS