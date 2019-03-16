A team made up of police and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) the suspected killer of a 16-year-old girl in Davao.

The team arrested Jonas Bueno Friday afternoon in Barangay Matina Crossing, Guadalupe, Davao City, a report from the Davao Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG) said.

The CIDG Davao City Field Unit, led by Chief Inspector Milgrace Driz, with the regional NBI office bannered by Jonathan Ballete, the Mindanao Area Intelligence Office and the Talomo police station jointly apprehended Bueno through an arrest warrant for murder issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Danao City Branch 25.

Suspects tagged Bueno, 32, as the killer of the girl in Danao City.

Bueno was believed to have fled after allegedly killing the girl on Monday, DMS