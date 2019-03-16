Alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) torched civilian properties in Bukidnon on Thursday night.

Cpt. Regie Go, public affairs officer of the 4th Infantry Division, said the attackers burned a harvesting equipment and small backhoe at the plantation area of Davao Agriculture Ventures Company, Inc. (Davco) in Brgy San Nicolas, Don Carlos around 8 pm.

“They threatened the workers and announced that they are NPA members. Without warning, they poured gasoline and burned a Camico 633 (pineapple harvesting equipment),” he said.

“The workers who were terrified cannot do anything but ran for their safety for fear of being killed,” he added.

Go said the rebels reportedly fled towards Purok 10, Don Carlos road connected to Sitio Buklata, Brgy Camp1 , Maramag after the incident.

He said the investigation revealed the rebels also took cellular phones of the security guard of the facility.

“According to him (security guard), the perpetrators identified themselves as members of NPA,” said Go.

Col Edgardo de Leon, commander of 403rd Brigade in Bukidnon, said authorities are investigating the incident.

“Since this is an attack against civilian properties, we will be submitting a report to Commission on Human Rights Region 10 and request them to investigate if the actions of the NPAs violate International Humanitarian Law and Republic Act 9851, '' he said. Robina Asido/DMS