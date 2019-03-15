A Sudanese, who is allegedly an attache of the Saudi Arabia Embassy, and three Filipinos were arrested in an entrapment operation in Makati City on Wednesday night.

Chief Insp. Gideon Ines, spokesman of the Makati City Police Office, said apprehended were Fahad Almusabhi, a Sudanese and holder of diplomatic identity card issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and alleged attache of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Ines, also head of Makati police criminal investigation division, said “verification made with the identity of the suspect revealed that he has a fictitious DFA identification card connected with the Royal Saudi Embassy.”

Other suspects were identified as Miller Appao, 31, from Cavite, Jonathan Abenasa, 39, from Muntinlupa and Hernan Gonzales, 37, from Parañaque City.

Ines said the entrapment operation was done along Makati Avenue, Barangay Poblacion about 6:10 pm.

“Investigation revealed that the victim, Ahmed Mohammed Muneer Mohammed, a Yemen national, 23 years old, student of AMA Computer College Baguio City and residing at H1-A Marciana Villa, Marcos Highway, Baguio City, sought assistance from the suspect for renewal of his expired student Philippine visa.

Ines said the victim initially gave “P 9, 000 cash and his original passport to the suspect on March 4, 2019 for the speedy processing of his student visa with (a) promise that it will process the visa for two days.”

“On March 4, 2019, the suspect again demanded P16, 000 cash from the victim but there is no visa given as promise,” he said.

“When the victim demanded the return of his money, the suspect threatened him to report his illegal stay in the Philippines,” he added.

Ines said the victim sought help from police after the suspect again demanded on March 8, 2019, for "P100, 000 from the victim for the return of his passport."

Ines said the suspects were charged for robbery-extortion and will be subjected to inquest proceedings. Robina Asido/DMS