An Arab-looking man was among the fatalities in the ongoing military operation in Maguindanao, a military officer said on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the body of the alleged foreign national was recovered following the series of air and ground operations against the members of the lawless Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

“The foreign national, the Arab, yes we have body count,” he said.

However, Sobejana noted that the military is still validating the identity of the alleged foreigner.

“He is really a foreign national, the profile of his face, body is Arab-looking,” he said.

Major Arvin Encinas, Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesman, said based on the report, some of the fatalities from the enemy side were identified as Abdul Karim Kadil, Yusop Lakiman, alias Paks/Pagal, Yusop alias Bastardo, Musa alias USA, Dungadong alias Dong, Hamer Lakiman, Alladin Bagundong, Baser Abdula, Muhalidin Akob, Ansare Mukalir, Datokan Masala, Mutasir Manap, Kage Manap, Duang Ali At, Mubarak Antoling and Yusop Kadir.

Sobejana also confirmed that the military had overrun an enemy camp in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao Wednesday morning.

He said the government forces also recovered 20 improvised explosive devices (IED) within the camp. Robina Asido/DMS