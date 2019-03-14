Some 37 people died in Metro Manila since the start of the election period last January, the National Capital Region Police Office said on Wednesday.

NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar said 37 people died from January 13 up to March 13, about two months before the May midterm polls.

From the 14,460 police checkpoints conducted, seven were killed, while 30 died from other police operations such as implementation of search warrants and warrants of arrest, police patrol and responses, and Oplan Galugad/ Sita/ Bakal.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Quezon City with 17, while in Caloocan District, eight; Manila District, eight; and Southern, four.

Some 653 persons were arrested for illegal drugs and election violations during the election period.

Meanwhile, the authorities seized 87 deadly weapons while 19 firearms were either confiscated or recovered during the checkpoints.

On the other hand, 3,070 deadly weapons and 322 firearms were either seized or recovered during police operations.

According to NCRPO, they were still validating two incidents in Manila and Quezon City if they were election-related. Ella Dionisio/DMS