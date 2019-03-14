Malacanang extended on Wednesday deep condolences to the family of Ghazali Jaafar, Moro Islamic Liberation Front vice chairman for political affairs.

Jaafar passed away early Wednesday in a hospital in Davao City due to lingering sickness.

"Our deep thoughts and sincere prayers to Mr. Ghazali Jaafar...the Palace takes this opportunity to send our heartfelt condolences to the family members and friends of Mr. Jaafar. He has fought many battles for peace and may Allah grant him a place in Jannah (Paradise)," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He described Jaafar as a warrior of peace.

In a separate statement, Bangsamoro Transition Authority interim chief minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim said the death of Jaafar was a "big loss" to the leadership of the newly-established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the MILF.

Jaafar, who led the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, the body that crafted a law creating the current Bangsamoro region, was appointed as BTA member. He was supposed to be the speaker of the BARMM.

When Jaafar attended the oath-taking ceremony of the BTA members in Malacanang last month, during the photo opportunity with President Rodrigo Duterte, he was already apparently sick as he nearly fell. He had to be assisted by other people.

Calling Jaafar a martyr, Murad said the late MILF official was someone who dedicated most of his life to the Bangsamoro struggle.

"We have lost a shaheed today," he said, recalling that they were together during the early years of the Bangsamoro struggle that started in the 60s.

"The struggle you share with the whole of Bangsamoro people will continue," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS