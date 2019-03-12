Defense and military officials will witness launching of the Philippine Navy’s first missile-armed frigate in South Korea on May.

In a radio interview, Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said he is set to visit South Korea with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana from May 17 to 19.

“In fact on May 17, 18, 19, if schedule( is) firmed. I will go to Korea with the secretary of national (defense) to launch our first frigate,” he said.

“When we say launching of first frigate, it means the construction of the ship and the dry dock is finished. So it will be floated in the sea from the dock of the shipyard,” he added.

Empedrad said the frigate was named BRP Jose Rizal, the national hero of the Philippines.

After the launching of BRP Jose Rizal, Empedrad said the keel-laying ceremony for the second frigate that will be named BRP Antonio Luna will follow.

“After the launching of the BRP Jose Rizal, it will be followed by the keel laying of BRP Antonio Luna, the second frigate because they will be delivered six months apart,” he said.

It can be recalled the Philippine Navy had said the two frigates are expected to be delivered in the country by 2020. Robina Asido/DMS