Three people, including a soldier, were killed while six were wounded as the military attacked members of the Bangsamoso Islamic Freedom Fighters ( BIFF), led by key leaders, in Maguindanao on Monday.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana. commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the soldier died after being hit on his head.

“Fortunately we do not have wounded. It is just slightly difficult for us to maneuver earlier because it’s across the river. The terrain was open that is why one of our troops was hit on the head,” he said.

He said the casualty came from the 61st Reconnaissance Division while two bandits were reportedly killed because of the military operation.

Sobejana said the military offensives, including air strikes against the BIFF in Brgy. Inaladan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha started around 5:50 am.

“It started with a bomb run followed by rockets, rockets from our MG-520 then..- indirect fires from our howitzers. Then, we also used air power, demonstration of air power initially... after that we have ground maneuver, so the ground maneuver resulted to multiple encounters,” he said.

Sobejana said, based on initial report, there were around 120 BIFF members in the area, including its key leaders.

“All the key leaders were there Abu Toraype, Salahudin Hassan, Muawiyah and some other key leaders of the BIFF, and the Daulah Islamiyah,” he said.

Sobejana said Muawiyah is a Singaporean.

Sobejana said the operation against the bandits is still ongoing while the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) were on standby to conduct blocking operation to support the government forces. Robina Asido/DMS