Police arrested the alleged gunman of a businessman, with the former claiming the businessman's rivalry with his brother may have the motive for the shooting which happened late last year.

“From all indications, this high-profile murder of ( United Auctioneers president) Dominic Lim Sytin was apparently motivated by rivalry among corporate siblings and carried out thru a gun-for-hire contract with a hitman,” PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

Albayade announced the arrest of Edgardo Luib last March 5 at the house of his live-in partner in Palmridge Subdivision, Filinvest, Sta Maria in Sto Tomas, Batangas.

Luib allegedly shot Sytin November last year outside the Lighthouse Hotel in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

“In the presence of his family and counsel, Edgardo Luib executed an extra-judicial confession detailing his alleged participation and that of his co-conspirators in the murder of Dominic Lim Sytin,” said Albayalde.

He said part of Luib’s confession is the direct link of Dominic’s younger brother, Dennis in the killing.

“It appears to be business motivated. They call it corporate dispute,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde said last February 4, a walk-in witness gave information to the Olongapo City Police Office that established the identity of the suspects.

But the PNP's Special Investigation Task Group “Lighthouse” is considering the tipster as one of the suspects.

Authorities said the family of Sytin offered a P1 million reward to anyone who can give information about the suspects.

PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Amador Corpus said Luib admitted doing the killing in exchange of P1 million but according to the suspect, he only received P50,000 after another suspect identified as Ryan Rementilla went hiding after the incident.

Corpus said Rementilla’s real name is Oliver Fuentes but because of his warrant he changed his name upon entering Sytin’s company.

The CIDG chief said sometime in November when the victim removed his brother, Dennis from the company, after the latter created his own firm and diverted other funds into his outfit.

“They had intense argument and actually he (Dennis) is off limits in the United Auctioneers,” said Corpus.

Corpus said Rementilla was removed from the company after Dominic found out about his illegal transactions, prompting Dennis to hire him.

“Then sometime in August 2018, these Ryan and Edgardo are childhood friends somewhere in Laguna. Ryan is the one who contacted the gunman,” said Corpus.

Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel, Central Luzon police director, said Dennis is still in the country.

“He was invited to the office for investigation and he went there and he disclosed information on a possible motive pertaining to the killing of Dominic. At the time, he was not yet considered a suspect. According to him the possible motive of the killing is pertaining to business rivalry with other groups,” Coronel said.

“So Dennis as far as we know is still here in the country and we were in touch with him the previous month and asking details, updates about the investigation and we have recently informed other members of the family about the development of the case,” Coronel added.

Albayalde said this latest development gives impetus to the effort of the PNP to solve high-profile cases, and hit hard on organized crime groups and partisan armed groups engaged in gun-for-hire activities.

Albayalde said based on the forensic examination of the cal.45 Norinco pistol seized from Luib, authorities established a match with two cal.45 bullets and nine fired cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene at SBMA.

“Luib’s fingerprint standard also matched the latent prints lifted from the side mirror of the getaway Yamaha Mio motorcycle used in the shooting,” said Albayalde.

“With these 'smoking gun' evidence, we now have an airtight case that we will file in court against gunman Luib, and all those who conspired for the hit job on Dominic Lim Sytin, among them, the victim’s brother Dennis Lim Sytin, erstwhile COO of UAI, and two others, including the possible tipster or middleman,” he added.

The legal team of SITG Lighthouse on the same day filed murder and frustrated charges against the suspects.

Albayalde considered the case solved but not yet closed as they are still looking for other suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS