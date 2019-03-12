Malacañang clarified on Monday that former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Alexander Balutan resigned and was not fired.

"We wish to clarify that former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan has indeed tendered his resignation through a letter submitted to the Office of the President," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Last Friday, Panelo said Duterte fired Balutan due to corruption.

He even said Balutan's dismissal should serve as a stern warning to all government officials and employees that there are no sacred cows in the current administration, especially when it comes to serving the Filipino people with integrity and loyalty.

But on Monday, Panelo said the former PCSO official's written communication was formally received by the Office of the President only after the Palace announced his cessation from office.

"Mr. Balutan resigned out of delicadeza because of, as we have said, serious allegations of corruption in the PCSO. He has requested the President for a fair and impartial investigation to ferret out the truth on the matter," Panelo said.

"We hope this sets the record straight on the timeline of what transpired," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS