President Rodrigo Duterte justified on Monday some of his remarks, which were construed by critics as attack against women.

In a speech during the awarding ceremony in Malacañang for the 10 outstanding women in law enforcement and national security in the Philippines, Duterte said his statements on women were part of his freedom of expression.

"You know you women you are (sic) deprived me of my freedom of expression....you criticize every sentence or word I say," he said.

"But that is my freedom to express myself. Even if I am just a President, do not take it --- do not take me away from the crowd of being a Filipino citizen," Duterte said.

Some of Duterte's remarks, which drew criticisms, particularly from the women's groups, were his order to shoot private parts of female communist rebels.

In a trip to South Korea, Duterte also teased a married Filipina to kiss him on the lips, which she did while they were on the stage.

Duterte said he did not remember disrespecting or dishonoring anybody.

"I love women. As you can see, I have two wives," he said.

He added that he likes women, but it did not mean that he wanted to have sex with them.

"It’s not because when I say that I like women that I want to despoil or dishonor," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS