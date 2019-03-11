An alleged communist rebel was killed while one soldier was wounded in an armed encounter in Masbate Saturday morning.

Report from Bicol Regional Police said joint elements of 1st Police Mobile Force Company, the Regional Intelligence Division 5, and the 96th Military Intelligence Company clashed with around 30 communist rebels led by a certain Rolidel Tugbo, alias Nonoy, Tugbo, or Ka Bungkig, in Barangay Gangao, Baleno town.

The two-hour firefight resulted to the death of one of the rebels and wounding of one soldier who was immediately brought to a hospital in Legazpi City.

The rebels fled towards unknown direction with their wounded comrades.

Recovered from the encounter site were M16 assault rifle, a Molotov bomb, three rocket-propelled grenades, two M203 40-mm grenade launchers, a cellular phone, and subversive documents.

Authorities were still searching the area for possible recovery of other wounded rebels. Ella Dionisio/DMS