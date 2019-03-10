The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested a policeman accused of extortion in a law enforcement operation in Pasig City on Saturday morning.

Supt. Rey Lambojo, PNP- Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) spokesman, said arrested was PO2 Edgar Santos from Eastern Police District.

He said based on initial report Santos was arrested by the joint elements of the CITF and the PNP Intelligence Group while he is on duty as roving patrol at the Eastern Police District headquarters around 1:30 am.

Lambojo said the arrest was made “by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by Judge Don Ace Marlano Alagar, acting presiding judge, Metropolitan Trial Court, Branch 42, Quezon City for estafa with CC # 19-00803 issued on Jan 28, 2019.”

He said Santos a suspect in a foiled entrapment operation by the CITF in Marikina City on December 10, 2018.

Lambojo said an administrative and criminal case was filed against Santos for violation of RA 7610 last January 3, 2019 at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for extorting money (P100,000) from Mrs. Rosana Lozada.

“The case is pending at the DOJ for preliminary investigation,” he said.

Lambojo said after the arrest, Santos was placed under the custody of CITF for documentation. Robina Asido/DMS