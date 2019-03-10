An alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf was killed in a 20-minute encounter with government troops in Sulu on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, Joint Task Force Sulu spokesman, said the troops of 2nd Special Forces Battalion encountered an armed man in the vicinity of Brgy Upper Binuang, Talipao at 6:50 am.

"The engaged troops are part of the the blocking force of the Joint Task Force Sulu as its main force scour the hinterlands of Patikul, the main battle area to hunt down the Abu Sayyaf," he said.

The military bombed the hideouts of the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu on Friday.

"Engaged troops recovered two M16 rifles with one ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) killed identified as Rakib Dahsul and are still scouring the area as of this report," he said.

Monfort said Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo Jr, commander of the JTF Sulu, reiterated that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Sulu is committed in hunting down the Abu Sayyaf. Robina Asido/DMS