Manila Water and Maynilad Water announced areas which will experience low pressure to no water supply due to low levels at the La Mesa Dam.

A Manila Water advisory in their website and social media accounts on Friday said they are using "augmentation plans to mitigate the impact" of the shortage in water supply which affects the east zone of Metro Manila.

"We are currently augmenting supply to (the) reservoirs to bring back water service to affected areas," Manila Water said.

"We urge our customers to use water more responsibly an wisely in light of the weal El Nino we are currently experiencing and the rapid decline of water levels at La Mesa Dam," the advisory read.

Maynilad Water also announced on Saturday customers in some areas of Bacoor, Cavite, Muntinlupa, Las Pinas, Paranaque, will experience emergency water service interruption.

State weather forecasters said the country is experiencing the onset of El Nino phenomenon which reduces rainfall. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS